ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A measure with a variety of crime-fighting initiatives has been approved by the Maryland Senate.

The bill passed 36-8 Monday night. It combines other bills and elements of proposals made by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. It now goes to the House.

It comes after Baltimore had 342 murders in 2017, a year that set a record for homicides on a per-capita basis.

The measure increases sentences for repeat offenders. One provision increases the sentence for a second offense of possessing a gun while committing a crime from 20 to 40 years.

The bill includes $14.4 million over four years for the Safe Streets program in Baltimore, an initiative that uses mediators to steer young adults away from violence.

Gov. Hogan issued the below statement following the passing of the bill:

“I commend Senator Zirkin for his leadership, and the entire Maryland Senate for passing this balanced, common sense measure by a wide bipartisan margin. We cannot and will not continue to let violent criminals terrorize communities across our state, and this legislation directly targets repeat violent offenders to get them off the streets. Now it’s up to the House of Delegates pass this bipartisan bill, get it to my desk, and show Marylanders that we are serious about fighting violent crime in our communities.”

