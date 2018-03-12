BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone that their office will not make phone calls on about jury duty, and they will never ask you for money.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is asked to contact the Prince Georges County Police at (301) 772-4420 to file an incident report.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook