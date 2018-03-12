BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating reports of a shot fired inside a Target.

Police say the shooting happened at the Target in Owings Mills, located at 11200 Reisterstown Rd., just before 6 p.m.

According to police, one shot was fired inside the store. WJZ’s Capt. Jeff Long said the store parking lot was placed on lockdown, but police were allowing customers to leave the store.

Both the suspected shooter and the person who police believe was shot at fled the scene before police arrived.

A customer inside of the @Target in Owings Mills posted this on Facebook at the time shots were fired inside the store #WJZ @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/1pL45iU7Ef — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) March 12, 2018

Shooting inside Target. Police say no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/pTXR6PF53J — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) March 12, 2018

There are no reports of injuries at this time, and no ambulances were seen responding to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook