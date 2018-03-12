BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little light snow activity has moved across the region and will clear the area after midnight.

Temperatures will slowly approach the freezing mark as winds will also pick up overnight.

Some black ice spots may be possible by morning, so watch your step and drive with extra care.

Tomorrow will feature breezy, but mainly sunny and dry conditions all around the area, while New England will be seeing the third nor’easter in the past 11 days!

The rest of our week will remain cool, but mainly dry as well.

