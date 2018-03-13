BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Prosecutors in Florida announced they will seek the death penalty against the accused Parkland high school killer.

The massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida occurred a month ago and students are planning on having a walkout Wednesday in honor of the victims.

Students have since turned their pain into a call for action. Many districts are supporting the kids by calling it a learning opportunity, a safe way for them to lift their voices.

Harford County Public Schools said it can’t condone this type of behavior. They said if students decide to walk out of class, they could be disciplined.

The ACLU has received dozens of calls with complaints pouring in from students complaining that they are being silenced.

The Harford County Public Schools superintendent said they cannot condone students leaving classes. She said it is a threat to student safety.

“Our biggest concern we are hearing from students and parents, if they are feeling they are being silenced,” said Sonia Kumar of the ACLU of Maryland. “Kids don’t give up their First Amendment right just because they walk through school doors.”

The ACLU urges students to know their rights, telling them the first amendment does not allow your school to discipline you more harshly for missing a class or a walkout.

“Maryland law says you can’t get an out of school suspension or expulsion for unexcused absences,” Kumar said.

Most peaceful protests are going to start Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and last for 17 minutes.

