BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a group of boys have been arrested after stealing a car and going to a Harford County high school where they got into a fight with a student.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy stole a vehicle in the 1900 block of Eloise Lane in Edgewood around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The boys then went to Edgewood Middle School where police say they picked up two 14-year-old boys and continued to Joppatowne High School.

Authorities say they went into the school’s cafeteria where they were involved in a fight with a male student. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment.

No weapons were involved in the incident.

All four suspects have been “arrested and charged accordingly,” according to the sheriff’s office.

It is not yet clear how the boys were able to get into the high school.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717.

