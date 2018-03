BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been federally indicted for allegedly robbing 10 local restaurants over the span of three weeks.

The Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday 49-year-old Antonio Johnson is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the robberies.

Johnson is accused of robbing restaurants at gunpoint between Jan. 23 and Feb. 12.

He is currently being detained.

