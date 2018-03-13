Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Baltimore Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a man is shot and killed in his car.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Monroe Street to investigate a reported shooting around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say they observed a 39 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and that a medic was summoned. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment where he died due to his injuries.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the victim was Dannta Holmes, 39. Detective Jeremy Silbert told The Sun that Holmes was driving in a funeral procession at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch