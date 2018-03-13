BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a man is shot and killed in his car.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Monroe Street to investigate a reported shooting around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say they observed a 39 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and that a medic was summoned. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment where he died due to his injuries.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the victim was Dannta Holmes, 39. Detective Jeremy Silbert told The Sun that Holmes was driving in a funeral procession at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

