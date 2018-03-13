ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A hearing is scheduled on a measure to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

The hearing in the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled for Tuesday.

Both houses of the General Assembly would need to pass the bill by a three-fifths majority to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

It would make possession and home cultivation of limited amounts of marijuana legal for adults 21 and over. It also would require the state to establish regulations and taxation for a legal cannabis market.

It would remain illegal to consume marijuana in public or drive under the influence.

