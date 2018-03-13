BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a tractor trailer on I-95 in Baltimore County.

Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at northbound I-95 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Emergency medical responders pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

According to police, the driver of the tractor trailer is Michael McDonough, 59. Authorities say he was not injured and was cooperating with police at the scene.

Northbound I-95 was closed prior to the beltway for the investigation and traffic was being detoured onto I-695. All lanes have now been reopened.

Update: Accident Investigation is clear and all lanes are now open on 95NB past the beltway. pic.twitter.com/ecw5BKfb3O — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) March 13, 2018

No charges have been filed yet but that may change. After the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

