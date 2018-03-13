BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So as far as the Mid-Atlantic goes “Nor’easter #3” is in the books. We now look at a pretty calm forecast through the rest of the week, and weekend.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40’s but the normal is 53°. It does not look like we even get there until Sunday where we have a forecast high of 55°. But I do not think this is too much off of “par” for a usual mid-March. I keep saying February was a tease and it certainly was, temperature wise.

Besides the thermometer, “weather-life” has been good to us this month, this year. Yesterday was the anniversary of a 1993 storm that brought 12 to 20 inches of snow to Maryland. That storm was a Winter derecho. In 36 hours it roared up from Florida to New England dumping big amounts of snow, and big winds, over the Eastern Seaboard. Matter of fact in Florida there were MANY reports of tornado’s as the storm moved up that state. So really I know it is going to be cool, some might say chilly, but all things considered so far this March, so good.

So far, so good? Yep. Remember this is March in the Mid-Atlantic, and don’t rest too easy for another couple of weeks. Some computer modeling is calling for another deep low generated storm next week. We’ll see.

MB!

