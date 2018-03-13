BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump confirms Rex Tillerson has been removed as Secretary of State.

The president tweeted Tuesday morning that CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace Tillerson. He also tweeted that Gina Haspel will become the first women Director of the CIA to replace Pompeo. Haspel is currently the Deputy Director of the CIA.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Both Pompeo and Haspel will be nominated by the president for their new roles and will have to be confirmed by the Senate at a later date.

The tweet comes after a story by The Washington Post that reports the decision was made last Friday, causing Tillerson to cut short a trip to Africa and return to the states.

