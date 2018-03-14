BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police in Maryland have released a composite image of an unidentified female whose remains were found in 2005.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department found the remains of a woman in a wooded area in Baltimore almost 13 years ago and they have recently released a composite image of what the woman might have looked like with the help of a DNA technology company.

On July 27, 2005 around 2:57 p.m., authorities found the remains of what they say was a 19- to 23-year-old white female, who was somewhere between 5-feet-5 to 5-feet-8 inches tall with dark reddish or brown curly hair.

Investigators say the remains were in a wooded area off Cross Street near Wasena Avenue.

A company that specializes in DNA phenotyping, the process of predicting the physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence, created an image of what the woman might have looked like at the request of the Anne Arundel County police.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

