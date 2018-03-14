BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The top three highest-paid state employees in 2017 were sports coaches Mark Turgeon, DJ Durkin, and Brenda Frese, according to a study done by our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

University of Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon landed the number one spot with $2.72 million in income in 2017.

He was followed by University of Maryland football coach DJ Durkin who earned $2.49 million, and University of Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese with $1.18 million.

Turgeon has five years left on his contract with the school, while Durkin has two. Durkin replaced Randy Edsall who was fired in 2015. Edsall held the top earners spot for several years before he was fired.

Following the coaches are two members of the university’s medical system. The report shows Stephen Bartlett earned $951,000. Barlett oversees the surgical teams at all 12 hospitals in the University of Maryland Medical System. In fifth place is Jay Perman with $945,000. Perman is president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the top 50 earners in the state all work within the University System of Maryland.

