BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very chilly and breezy March day with a few flurries at times.

Tomorrow will warm up just enough to perhaps reach near 50 degrees, which is still below our normal of 53. Colder air will again move our way later tomorrow and on Friday as well.

A bit warmer air is on tap for the weekend as we may reach 50 once again. The next chance of any extended precipitation, is on tap for later Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Enjoy the NCAA basketball games this week!

