BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The owner of a Harlem Park store near where Detective Sean Suiter was fatally shot in November has filed a legal complaint against the Baltimore Police Department.

He claims that police forcefully removed his video surveillance system and damaged it.

Here’s the complaint from corner store owner saying police damaged his security system while investigating Baltimore City Det Sean Suiter’s killing; case remains unsolved @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/diUZIkVhQo — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 15, 2018

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun identify the man as Christopher Akpala, owner of the Uac Food Mart, and say he is seeking $10,000 in damages.

Suiter was shot in the head with his own gun the day before he was to testify for a grand jury investigating police corruption.

He was in the neighborhood investigating a 2016 triple murder.

Despite an aggressive manhunt and a $215,000 reward, no suspects have been named and nobody has been charged.

With investigators led by city police coming up empty-handed, authorities say a fresh perspective is necessary as the force grapples with the fallout of an explosive federal corruption probe into a rogue unit of Baltimore detectives.

Commissioner Darryl DeSousa, who was confirmed as the city’s top police official Feb. 26, is bringing in an independent review board to examine the sensitive case in hopes outsiders can shed light on the Nov. 15 attack by an unidentified suspect.

