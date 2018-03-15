BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A mixed bag of weather on this first day of the NCAA tournament. Sun gave way to clouds and even a few snow flurries and light rain showers as a cold front crossed the area in the late afternoon.

A new dry and chilly air mass will be with us on Friday, to be followed by a slight warm-up this weekend.

A weak system may cause some light showers on Saturday, but most of the moisture will stay south of the local area.

The sun will return for Sunday, along with more seasonal temperatures. Yet another system may bring us a bit of wintry precip for the first day of spring next week!

Enjoy if you dare!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook