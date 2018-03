BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews responded to a Gwynn Oak home Thursday afternoon after a woman fell through concrete stairs.

Lady rescued after fall into hole. she was trapped for more than an hour. She’s on her way to Shock Trauma now. pic.twitter.com/X0DnXhC1Jf — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) March 15, 2018

Baltimore County officials say the concrete steps at a home in the 3500 block of Venetian Road collapsed and a woman fell six feet into an open space.

Authorities also say the woman’s arms were trapped by the concrete before she was rescued.

Crews work to extricate female through porch. pic.twitter.com/8xhsHvLBxM — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) March 15, 2018

This is a developing story.

