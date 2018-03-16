BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County fire crew helped a restaurant delivery man get food to a customer after he was involved in accident Thursday, officials say.

It was around dinnertime when Towson Truck 1 had just finished handling a two-vehicle crash, according to Baltimore County Police & Fire. That’s when crew members learned the driver had been making a delivery.

“He was less than a half-mile from his destination, and the family’s dinner was still in his damaged car; he was worried about not making the delivery,” according to a statement. “So, Truck 1 took the food and brought it to a surprised and grateful family!”

