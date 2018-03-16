BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a barbershop in East Baltimore last month.

Sammie Carroll has been charged with first-degree murder in a shootout at His & Her Perfection Barbershop, location in the 3200 block of Eastern Avenue.

On Feb. 19, Baltimore City Police officers were called to the scene, where they found 47-year-old Andreas Tamaris suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was also shot in the hand.

Detectives learned Carroll — who walked into Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment for multiple gunshot wounds — was one of two men wearing masks who allegedly opened fired inside the barbershop.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports someone in the shop also had a gun and fired back at the suspects. Carroll was identified as one of the gunmen.

Carroll was charged Tuesday and has been ordered denied without bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook