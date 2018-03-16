BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last weekend of Winter is here!! And it will be a pretty calm one. A mix of clouds and sun today. Tomorrow a sunny start but a cloudier afternoon. A very sunny Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cool side today, and tomorrow, but by Sunday we will be close to the normal of 54°.

We are still watching what could become a “bit of an issue” early next week, but the approach of that Low is being pushed back 24 hours to Tuesday-Wednesday. Many questions remain to be answered so let’s just table that conversation until Monday!

The last weekend of Winter. Let’s enjoy it, and let’s just hope Mother Nature is on with that program too. Have a safe St. Patrick’s day, and cheers to the Irish!

T.G.I.F.,….ain’t that the truth!

MB!

