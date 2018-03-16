Filed Under:Local TV, Natural Gas Pipeline

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has issued a permit for a proposed natural gas pipeline in western Maryland.

The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Friday that the wetlands and waterways permit for the proposed Columbia Gas pipeline includes customized conditions specific to the project and its location to ensure protection of public health and the environment.

The 3.4-mile project would connect a TransCanada pipeline in Pennsylvania to Mountaineer Gas line in West Virginia. It would run through Maryland under the Potomac River.

Opponents have criticized the proposal, saying it could affect drinking water for millions.

The department is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to include Maryland’s special conditions in any authorizations they might issue for the project.

