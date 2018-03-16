OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland state police have confirmed that multiagency teams have recovered the body of the pilot of a small plane that crashed into coastal waters.

A Friday state police statement says pilot Marcson Ngwa’s body was recovered from a “severely deteriorated airplane” located in an underwater debris field.

RELATED: Authorities Searching For Missing Aircraft Off Ocean City Coast; Body Recovered

The 28-year-old Windsor Mill man’s body was found some 5 miles away from where rescuers first spotted an oil slick in waters off Ocean City.

The U.S. Coast Guard has said the single-engine Cessna 172S was carrying two people when it took off from Martin State Airport on Feb. 28. They have identified the pair as Ngwa and Banica Richard Robinson.

RELATED: ‘She’s Still Out There Fighting’: Husband Believes Woman In Plane Crash Off Ocean City Is Alive

Robinson has not been found. Search and rescue operation concluded March 10.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)