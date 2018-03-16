MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever
By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly and breezy end to the week once again with well below normal temperatures.

Our high of 43 was a full 11 degrees below normal!

This weekend will see a slight warmup tomorrow, but some light showers are also likely. In some areas, a touch of wet snow or sleet is still possible, if the precipitation arrives early enough.

Drier and more pleasant conditions will return Sunday and we may reach the low 50’s.

Enjoy the last weekend of winter, but more winter weather may come back next week, so stay tuned!

