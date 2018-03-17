BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s body has been found floating in the Inner Harbor, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a call for a person floating in the water near the Harbor East Marina at 40 International Drive around 5:20 p.m.

The body of the man was found floating by a water taxi, though it is unclear if he was on the water taxi before going into the water, The Sun reports.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Another body was pulled from the Harbor earlier this month.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook