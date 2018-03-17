MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever Upset-Minded UMBC Turns Attention To No. 9 Kansas State | UMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
Filed Under:Baltimore Inner Harbor, Body recovered, Water Rescue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s body has been found floating in the Inner Harbor, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a call for a person floating in the water near the Harbor East Marina at 40 International Drive around 5:20 p.m.

The body of the man was found floating by a water taxi, though it is unclear if he was on the water taxi before going into the water, The Sun reports.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Another body was pulled from the Harbor earlier this month.

