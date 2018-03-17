BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers made history Friday when they became the first 16th seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in men’s college basketball history. Now, the Cinderellas of the big dance are preparing for their next matchup.

No. 16 UMBC pulled off a historic upset, knocking off top-ranked Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The team says they didn’t get much sleep after basking in Friday night’s 20-point blowout.

“All of our fans were waiting in the lobby. It was like a great feeling,” UMBC guard K.J. Maura said. “I was up until like 5 in the morning.”

America’s newest sensations addressed the media Saturday.

“This is a very special moment for UMBC, our coaching staff, the players, our families,” UMBC guard Jarius Lyles said.

They say their camaraderie off the court is a big reason behind for the team’s success.

“Every decision we make, we trust each other, and we’re encouraging guys to shoot the ball,” Lyles said.

They’re now focused on taking down No. 9 Kansas State.

“We want to win every game that we’re playing. We think we have just as good of a chance of winning this game as the last game, and the game before that,” UMBC forward Joe Sherburne said.

The hunger to win continues.

“We have a tough team to play on Sunday. We’re preparing for that right now. I think we’ll be ready.”

The Retrievers and Wildcats square off Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

“We’re playing an excellent team that could easily dismantle us. We’ve got to do a right job of focusing, just like we have for every other game we’ve played this season,” UMBC head coach Ryan Odom said.

