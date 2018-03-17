BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — After No. 16 seed UMBC defeated No. 1 seed UVA in historic fashion Friday night, the question on everyone’s mind is, can they do it again?

The Retrievers will be underdogs again Sunday as they face off against No. 9 seed Kansas State.

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC became the story of the NCAA Tournament when it stunned Virginia, routing the nation’s top-ranked team 74-54 in the biggest upset in college basketball history. The Retrievers, a 20 1/2-point underdog coming into the game, became the first 16 seed to beat a 1 in March Madness. They will face a ninth-seeded Kansas State team that never trailed against Creighton, earning a wire-to-wire victory to reach the round of 32 for the first time since 2012.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS: Apparently Las Vegas is expecting a letdown from the America East Conference champions, who enter the game as a 10-point underdog against the Wildcats.

INJURY UPDATE: Dean Wade, Kansas State’s leading scorer, did not play in the first round game because of a stress fracture. It’s possible, although not necessarily likely, that he could see limited time against UMBC if he feels well enough to play, according to coach Bruce Weber.

STOPPING LYLES: The Wildcats will have their hands full trying to stop Jairus Lyles, who scored 23 of his 28 points against Virginia in a near flawless second half. Lyles was 9 of 11 from the field after halftime with three 3-pointers and was 7 of 9 from the foul line. He sliced and diced his way through the nation’s top-ranked defense with ease, getting to the basket six times for layups. Lyles also hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Vermont in the America East Conference championship game.

THE DEFENDER: Look for Kansas State to put Barry Brown, one of the nation’s top on-ball defenders, on Lyles. Brown held Creighton’s leading scorer Marcus Foster to five points on 2 of 11 shooting in the first round. Foster came in average 20.3 points per game but didn’t score until the 10:30 mark of the second half.

Second round, South Region; Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday approximately 7:45 p.m. EDT

