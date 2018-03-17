BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After, arguably, the biggest college basketball upset of all time. UMBC’s website crashed after the Retrievers defeated the University of Virginia 74-54 Friday night.

Congratulations, the Internet. You crashed the UMBC website. Well done? pic.twitter.com/gBKZtPtbu2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 17, 2018

UMBC, the No. 16 seed out of the South Regional, pulled off the biggest stunner in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament with a victory over the No. 1 overall seed Cavaliers.

UMBC.edu was out of commission, and the school’s social media team had some fun with the technical difficulties.

C'MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

