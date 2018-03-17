BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After, arguably, the biggest college basketball upset of all time. UMBC’s website crashed after the Retrievers defeated the University of Virginia 74-54 Friday night.
UMBC, the No. 16 seed out of the South Regional, pulled off the biggest stunner in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament with a victory over the No. 1 overall seed Cavaliers.
UMBC.edu was out of commission, and the school’s social media team had some fun with the technical difficulties.
