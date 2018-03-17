MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever
Filed Under:Local TV, NCAA Tournament, UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After, arguably, the biggest college basketball upset of all time. UMBC’s website crashed after the Retrievers defeated the University of Virginia 74-54 Friday night.

UMBC, the No. 16 seed out of the South Regional, pulled off the biggest stunner in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament with a victory over the No. 1 overall seed Cavaliers.

UMBC.edu was out of commission, and the school’s social media team had some fun with the technical difficulties.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch