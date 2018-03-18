MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC Retrievers Hungry For Win Against Kansas StateUMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
Filed Under:Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNews) — Authorities say a resource officer at a Virginia middle school accidentally fired his weapon inside his office Tuesday, CBS News reports. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place inside George Washington Middle School at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Alexandria Police Department said they are investigating what went wrong.

In a statement, the department said the officer “immediately checked for potential injuries in the area” and determined no one was injured. He then contacted his supervisor and the school’s staff.

“All students and staff are safe and classes continued as normal,” the statement said.

The resource officer is a five-year veteran of the city’s police department. He has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

