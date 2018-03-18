AUSTIN (CBSDFW/AP) – Two men have been injured in an explosion in southwest Austin, police confirmed. Emergency crews are still responding to reports of another explosion in the same area.

The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted crews were responding to reports of an explosion in the 4700 block of Eagle Feather Drive. They were also responding to reports of a second explosion in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive.

Austin police said they are responding to a “bomb hotshot” call on Dawn Song Drive. Two men have been transported in this incident. EMS said the two men in their 20’s have serious injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Two package bomb blasts a few miles apart killed a teenager and wounded two women in Austin last week, less than two weeks after a similar attack left a man dead in another part of the city.

