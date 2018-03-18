BALTIMORE (WJZ)– More than two dozen horses were found dead on Maryland farm, authorities said Friday.

Wicomico County Sheriff Office said even a foal was found dead, lying just a few feet from the front doorstep of the home in Quantico.

The Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, launched an investigation Friday into the discovery.

The property belongs to Clayton P. and Barbara L. Pilchard, according to Delmarva Now.

According to authorities, Barbara Pilchard told him the foal was born two weeks ago and only lived for 4.5 hours, and has been decaying near the house since. Barbara also told authorities she dragged the house to the spot.

Investigators found more than 25 dead horses on the 2.13-acre property.

The investigation is ongoing into what caused the deaths and how long the horses have been there. The remains were in various states of decay, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they’ve been called to the property numerous time before.

The Sheriff’s Offfice reportedly brought experts to the property on one occasion to investigate possible animal neglect.

Pilchard allegedly to police that she sees nothing wrong with the horse carcasses lying out in a field decaying.

The Sheriff’s Office said more than 200 cats were removed from the same property in 1995 and Barbara Pilchard was charged with 100 counts of animal neglect.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook