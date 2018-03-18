BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police arrested and charged 13 people with DUI on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say they additional officers who were looking for impaired drivers were on patrol Saturday, replacing the more traditional style of DUI checkpoints.

According to a press release, the extra officers were paid for by a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Police identified the following drivers who were charged with driving while impaired:

Samuel Sylvester Sloan, 31, of Baltimore

Spencer Ly, 24, of Sykesville

Jamila Ayodele Duke-Smith, 21, of Baltimore

Nicholas Bijan Darvish, 23, of Clarksville

Alex Keith Simmons, 44, of Columbia

Cody Veratanon, 25, of Severn

Elihuber Reyes Vazquez, 27, of Elkridge

Avi Chaim Benus, 42, of Pikesville

Darren Heer Klinefelter, 23, of Columbia

Ryan David Harper, 30, of Clarksville

Julio Cesar Madrigal Rodas, 30, of Laurel

Yampier Santana Gonzalez, 42, of Elkridge

Chantel Latisha Johnson, 24, of Frederick

Police remind residents to always designate a sober driver or refrain from drinking alcohol and driving. Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is urged to call 911.

