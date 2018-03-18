BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police arrested and charged 13 people with DUI on St. Patrick’s Day.
Police say they additional officers who were looking for impaired drivers were on patrol Saturday, replacing the more traditional style of DUI checkpoints.
According to a press release, the extra officers were paid for by a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.
Police identified the following drivers who were charged with driving while impaired:
Samuel Sylvester Sloan, 31, of Baltimore
Spencer Ly, 24, of Sykesville
Jamila Ayodele Duke-Smith, 21, of Baltimore
Nicholas Bijan Darvish, 23, of Clarksville
Alex Keith Simmons, 44, of Columbia
Cody Veratanon, 25, of Severn
Elihuber Reyes Vazquez, 27, of Elkridge
Avi Chaim Benus, 42, of Pikesville
Darren Heer Klinefelter, 23, of Columbia
Ryan David Harper, 30, of Clarksville
Julio Cesar Madrigal Rodas, 30, of Laurel
Yampier Santana Gonzalez, 42, of Elkridge
Chantel Latisha Johnson, 24, of Frederick
Police remind residents to always designate a sober driver or refrain from drinking alcohol and driving. Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is urged to call 911.
