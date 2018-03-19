ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly is reaching a milestone in its 90-day legislative session.

Monday is crossover day. That’s a deadline set by lawmakers for a bill to pass either the House or the Senate to have a chance of clearing both chambers and making it to the governor’s desk.

It’s not a rule that’s written in stone, and it doesn’t mean a measure can’t pass both chambers if it fails to meet the deadline. But lawmakers generally aim to have legislation they intend to pass clear one of the chambers by the end of the crossover day.

There are three weeks left in the session, which is scheduled to adjourn Monday, April 9 at midnight.

