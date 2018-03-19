BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tractor-trailer lost its load on southbound I-270 in Germantown, causing all lanes to close and a 20 vehicle collision.

The collision happened between Middlebrook Road and Md. 124. All southbound lanes on I-270 at Middlebrook Road were closed. All lanes are now open but major back-ups remain.

Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack is investigating the crash along with the Montgomery County Police, MD State Hwy Administration and local Emergency Medical Personnel. Four injuries have been reported but officials say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is advising drivers to expect delays and use alternative routes.

Reports say the truck was carrying tons of stone and gravel when it lost it’s load.

