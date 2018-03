BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore peregrine falcon parents Boh and Barb are looking after their first egg of the season on the 33rd floor of the Legg-Mason building on Light Street in downtown Baltimore.

According to Chesapeake Conservancy officials, it was laid at 6:55 a.m. Monday morning.

Last year, four eyasses (baby hawks) were hatched.

See the highlights of last season below, or watch the preregrine live cam above.

