BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is headed to Maryland, and it could cause a sloppy mess over the next few days.

With Sunday and Monday being in the mid-50s and sunny, “it’s hard to believe that we are talking about a couple rounds of winter weather headed our way,” says WJZ’s Meg McNamara.

A low pressure system is moving through the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and is expected to reach Maryland this evening.

“We are talking about this wintry mix starting after midnight tonight,” Meg says.

By early Tuesday, we’re going to see a mix of rain, sleet and snow and Tuesday afternoon it looks like it’s going to move more toward wet snow.

Another round of snow is expected Wednesday.

“Wednesday is the wild card because temperatures at that point are going to be much colder,” according to Meg.

Marty Bass says the Baltimore area could see between three and four inches of precipitation.

“Just understand, it’s going to take almost 48 hours to get that three to four inches of a sloppy mess,” he says. “Roads should be primarily wet as opposed to slick.”

Less is expected the further south and east you go, and western Maryland will likely get more.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook