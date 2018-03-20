BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools have announced an increased police presence on campuses throughout the county beginning Wednesday.

The school system announced the move in a statement Tuesday afternoon, writing the Carroll County Commissioners will fund the additional Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies at schools.

“These uniformed Deputies will not only interact with the students and faculty, but also act as a visible deterrent to any criminal activity. This Security Plan will improve safety and security for the remainder of this school year, while discussions on the feasibility of staffing a full School Resource Officer program can be explored.”

“The Board of Carroll County Commissioners believes adding the increased law enforcement presence will have a positive impact on school security and will benefit our entire school system,” Board President Commissioner Dennis Frazier said in the statement. “This investment assures the Carroll County community we are committed to a proactive approach to a safe and secure learning environment.”

The announcement came hours after a deadly shooting at a high school in St. Mary’s County. A student shooter has been pronounced dead and two other students have been hospitalized after the 17-year-old opened fire at Great Mills High School Tuesday morning.

Maryland has seen more than 15 school threats since the Florida school massacre last month. While in most cases, police found no credible threats, police and schools have been on high-alert.

A threat was made at Francis Scott Key High School in Carroll County a week after the Majory Stoneman Douglas shooting. The threat was found to be not credible.

