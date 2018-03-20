WJZ BREAKING: Student Shooter Dead At Great Mills High School In St. Mary's County, 2 Others Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas’ capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

In a tweet, the Austin Police Department urged residents to avoid the area. Austin-Travis County EMS said there had been reports of at least one person injured, though it was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were.

It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

The incident comes after a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital shifted their attention Tuesday to a FedEx shipping center near San Antonio where a package exploded on a conveyor belt in the middle of the night and caused minor injuries to a worker.

