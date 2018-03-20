GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s House speaker says lawmakers plan to pass legislation to make schools safer.

House Speaker Michael Busch, a Democrat, said Tuesday that his chamber has every intention of passing a Safe Schools Act.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced the legislation Feb. 28 after the school shooting in Florida.

It commits $125 million for capital improvements like secure doors and windows, metal detectors and security cameras. It also includes another $50 million annually to pay for school resource officers, counselors and technology.

Hogan says “it’s outrageous” that the legislature hasn’t taken action yet. There is less than three weeks left in the session.

Busch’s announcement came hours after a student shooter opened fire inside Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County Tuesday morning, injuring two students before. The gunman, Austin Wyatt Rollins, was pronounced dead at 10:41 a.m. at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

