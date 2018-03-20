BALTIMORE (WJZ) — St. Mary’s County Public Schools confirms in a statement there has been a shooting at Great Mills High School.

They say the school is on lock down and the event is contained. The statement says the Sheriff’s office is on the scene and there will be additional information to follow.

Parents are being advised to not report to the school and instead report to the auditorium at Leonardtown High School for reunification.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

We are aware of the situation at Great Mills High School. GMHS parents, please report to our auditorium. Leonardtown High School students are safe. — Leonardtown HS (@LHS_SMCPS) March 20, 2018

Special Agents from the ATF Baltimore Hyattsville I and II field offices are en route.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

“We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School,” said Governor Larry Hogan in a statement. “Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.”

Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer also released a statement saying he is closely monitoring the reports.

“My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers,” said Hoyer. “Please follow instruction from local law enforcement responding on the scene.”

WJZ has a crew in route.

This is a developing story.

