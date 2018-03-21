WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed As 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | #WJZSpringSnowDay Photo Gallery | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays

BALTIMORE (AP) — A rare $1,000 bill from 1863 is expected to sell for about $1 million at an auction in Baltimore.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries says the bill is one of only two of its kind available to collectors. The U.S. Treasury Department says thousand-dollar bills haven’t been printed in the U.S. since 1945. U.S. founding father Robert Morris of Pennsylvania is pictured on the bill.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will sell this bill and dozens of others from the same collection on Thursday at the Baltimore Convention Center. It expects to fetch a total of about $6.2 million from those sales.

