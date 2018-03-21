BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in five bombings that killed two people and injured five more is reported dead.

The CBS station in Austin, TX is reporting that the suspect was being pursued by police and detonated some type of device. He was killed. Police Chief Brian Manley said early Wednesday that the suspect set off an explosive device in his vehicle as SWAT team members were closing in. He says one of the SWAT officers also shot at the vehicle. Manley identifies the suspect as a 24-year-old white male.

ATF says it is at the scene with FBI and Austin Police. 350 federal law enforcement agents had traveled to Austin to assist local police in the search for the suspect.

The FBI says it’s concerned there may be other package bombs “that are still out there.”

BREAKING: ATF is with @Austin_Police and @FBISanAntonio on I-35 at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders pic.twitter.com/JAZssOclMI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 21, 2018

Investigators have been pursuing a suspected serial bomber since March 2 when an explosion killed a 39-year-old man. On March 12 two separate blasts killed a 17-year-old boy and injured two women.

The fourth blast was on Sunday when two men, ages 22 and 23, were injured after triggering a tripwire. The final explosion was Tuesday morning at a FedEx distribution center that left one worker injured.

Police say they do not know the motive for the bombings.

It’s not clear if Wednesday’s incident is linked to earlier reports of an officer-involved shooting in Austin Wednesday morning.

