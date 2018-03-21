By Joel Furches

Easter is a day second only to Christmas for time spent with family. But unlike Christmas, the weather is getting warmer, and it’s fun to go outside and do things together. This Easter, Baltimore offers plenty of opportunities for you and your family to get out of the house, enjoy the weather and have fun together as a family. And not every single one of these events involves finding eggs. So check out these events and see if any of them suits you and yours for this unique Springtime holiday.

Easter Sunday Jazz Show

Liberty Seventh Day Adventist Church

3301 Milford Mill Road

Milford Mill, MD 21244

(410) 922-0050

www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-sunday-jazz-show

Date: April 1, 2018 at 4 p.m.

As part of a fundraiser for “The One Hour 2 Live” project, you may attend this Easter afternoon event and relax to the sounds of smooth jazz played by The Kim Reynolds Quartet Jazz Band. Not only will you be treated to the music of these renowned jazz players, but you can also dig in to the all-day buffet, which runs until 6:30. The buffet will feature all of the soul foods appropriate for a night of soulful music. Expect fried lake trout, homemade beef stew, mashed potatoes and gravy, fried chicken and more mouth watering treats besides.

OIS Annual Easter Egg Hunt And Picnic

Decker Garden Homewood Campus

Johns Hopkins University

Baltimore, MD 21218

(410) 516-8000

www.eventbrite.com/e/ois-annual-easter-egg-hunt-and-picnic

Date: April 1, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Let’s face it. There are going to be countless egg hunts all over Baltimore on Easter Sunday. But you might consider heading out to the Decker Garden at Johns Hopkins this year, because they put together quite an event. Not only can your kids run around on the beautiful campus fields and garden gathering eggs to their heart’s content, but you can expect a good spread of delicious foods, and your kids will also have the chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, participate in games and win prizes (including a prize for the best dressed).

Get out and tour the gardens yourself, and you may end up actually having a relaxing time at an Easter Egg hunt.

Easter Bunny At Arundel Mills

Arundel Mills Dining Pavilion

7000 Arundel Mills Cir.

Hanover, MD 21076

(410) 540-5100

www.simon.com/mall/arundel-mills/news-and-events

Date: March 25, 2018 at 8 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting Arundel Mills Mall all this March for events and photo ops. Show up any day and get your kids photo taken with the bunny, or show on March 25th for a special pet photo time with the Easter Bunny. You don’t have to stand in line if you don’t want to, because if your visit the website, you can make reservations ahead of time.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Baltimore Humane Society

1601 Nicodemus Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136

(410) 833-8848

www.bmorehumane.org/news-events/easter-eggstravaganza

Date: March 31, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Yes, the Baltimore Humane Society is passionate in the defense and advancement of animal rights, but part of that mission is holding fun events for the animals that are dearest to your heart. Head out on the Saturday before Easter, and enjoy photos with the Easter Bunny for your pet or child, an I Spy detective game for the whole family, a bake sale and yes, of course, an Easter Egg hunt. Since this is a Humane Society event, they will, of course, be offering pet supplies for you to browse and consider during the games and events.

Mary Sue Candies Bunny BonanZoo

Maryland Zoo

1 Safari Place

Baltimore, MD 21217

(410) 396-7102

www.marylandzoo.org/event/mary-sue-candies-bunny-bonanzoo

Date: March 30, 2018 at 10 a.m.

This event at the Baltimore Zoo runs all Easter Weekend. During this event, visitors can simply walk into the zoo for the price of regular admission, and then jump into the fun. Every year, the zoo goes all-out for Easter, offering everything from bounce houses to Easter egg hunts to live entertainment (including performances and puppet theater). It’s the perfect treat for both parents and children, as you can still walk around and see the animals and animal shows, but you can also participate in crafts, games and other Easter activities. Consequently, the zoo manages to be both educational and fun for Easter.

