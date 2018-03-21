WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed As 2nd Day Of Spring Set To Bring Most Significant Snow Of 'Winter' For Maryland | #WJZSpringSnowDay Photo Gallery | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closings/Delays

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore man has been indicted in connection with an overdose death.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 23-year-old Coron Demon Johnson, aka “Savage,” was indicted on distribution of a controlled substance with death resulting. Johnson had his initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan on Monday.

The indictment was returned on Feb. 21 and unsealed upon Johnson’s arrest.

According to the indictment, Johnson distributed heroin to an individual in August 2017, which resulted in the overdose death in Prince George’s County. The news release did not identify the victim.

Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, with a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

It is unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.

