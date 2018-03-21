GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — A teenage boy wounded in a shooting at his Maryland high school has been released from a hospital.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown said in a statement Wednesday that the 14-year-old boy was discharged as of noon.

He suffered a thigh wound Tuesday at Great Mills High School after a 17-year-old classmate, Austin Rollins, started firing in a hallway at the start of the school day. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says Rollins shot a girl he’d had a relationship with. The 14-year-old boy was also wounded, although it’s not yet known if he was struck by gunfire from Rollins or a school resource officer.

Rollins died after a confrontation with the officer. Investigators are also working to determine if the officer shot him or if Rollins committed suicide.

The wounded girl, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, remains in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)