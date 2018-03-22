BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore hospital has been cited for violating patient rights after leaving a patient at a bus stop wearing just her hospital gown.

A federal audit says the University of Maryland’s Midtown Campus failed to follow patient safety and hospital management regulations.

Disturbing video showed a 22 year old patient being dumped outside in her hospital gown and socks in January’s freezing temperatures

“This is disgusting that they would just leave her unattended, at a bus stop,” one person said.

Now, a federal report says hospital staff failed to protect patient rights.

Hospital executives say the federal findings mirror the results of an internal investigation, and released the following statement:

“We take responsibility for the combination of circumstances in January that failed to compassionately meet our patient’s needs.”

Video of the patient left in the cold went viral, gaining national attention.

The hospital is developing a “plan of correction” as part of the federal audit.

“We have taken appropriate personnel actions…and have realigned reporting structures…to optimize safety, quality and patient experience,” the hospital said in a release.

Federal investigators will eventually revisit the hospital to make sure the plan is being followed.

The hospital now keeps emergency room doors unlocked and security now must allow everyone seeking care into the lobby.

