BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has barricaded himself in a home in the Bayside Housing area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Army officials say.

Residents of surrounding homes have been notified and locals have been told to avoid the area.

“The safety and security of Aberdeen Proving Ground residents and personnel is paramount,” an Army release states. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will release information as it becomes available.”

Aberdeen Proving Ground is an Army facility located in Harford County.

Part of the facility is a census-designated place, which had a population of 3,116 at the 2000 census.

