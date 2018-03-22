BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A talented group of young Baltimore filmmakers will debut their first film Thursday night.

Rolling out the red carpet for Baltimore’s future filmmakers, as a group of 8th graders from Morrell Park Elementary and Middle School will premiere their project.

The two-part series of autobiographical films, called ‘Morrell Park Projected’, were created by young Baltimore filmmakers.

Introducing the next generation of filmmakers.

Their project is a unique compilation of stories that explore their experiences in Baltimore.

“It was about how I adjust to American culture, because I am from Pakistan, so I came here in 2015, so it was a culture shock for me,” said student filmmaker Arooba Nadeem.

“My project is basically why I started, and how I started working at a young age,” student filmmaker Joseph Lewis said.

Under the guidance of the Jewish Museum of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University film students, these 8th graders produced short autobiographical films that are deeply moving and insightful.

“The kids truly tackled some difficult subjects, and through that, some of them have started to heal, and I am just beyond proud of my kids,” teacher Danielle Bagonis said.

The students learned the process of storytelling through filmmaking.

“We have to make sure they are ready for the 21st century, and the digital divide is serious,” principal Michelle Johnson said. “And so with this project, I thank the Jewish Museum for bringing this project to us because now the children know how to use technology.”

The future of filmmaking is now being shaped by these young bright minds.

There is also a documentary that followed these young filmmakers during their project. It’s set to be released in June.

The first part of the students’ film will be shown at the Jewish Museum of Maryland Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

