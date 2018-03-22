GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A Maryland teen who was critically wounded in a school shooting is set to be taken off life support.
Melissa Willey spoke Thursday night, and said that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, has “no life left in her.” She said Jaelynn would be removed from life support during the evening.
“On Tuesday of this past week our lives changed completely and totally forever. My daughter was hurt by a boy who shot her in the head and took everything from our lives,” she said.
The teen was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.
Rollins died after shooting Willey. A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it’s not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer’s bullet or took his own life.
