ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Democrat who’s running for governor has picked up his third endorsement from a U.S. senator in addition to key progressive groups’ backing.

The Washington Post reported Friday that California’s Kamala Harris joins New Jersey’s Cory Booker and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders in endorsing former NAACP president Ben Jealous. Jealous is one of seven Democrats vying to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Jealous has also received endorsements from Progressive Maryland, Maryland Working Families and Service Employees International United, a labor union with 45,000 members in Maryland.

But the newspaper reports Jealous lacks similar support from establishment Democrats. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland have thrown their support behind Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III.

Hogan has thus far outraised potential challengers.

